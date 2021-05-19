Ethereum Gold (ETG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $910.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $632,770.49 and $910.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00079140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.76 or 0.01313790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00104322 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

