Ethereum Meta Price Up 6.4% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $23.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.01162856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.10 or 0.09711545 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

