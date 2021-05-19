EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,771.41

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $450,771.41 and approximately $3,106.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01066526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.64 or 0.09220473 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

