Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

