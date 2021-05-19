Evercore ISI Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Outperform

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 726,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,964. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

