Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Tops $12.84 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.48 or 0.09735514 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

