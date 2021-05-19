Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

