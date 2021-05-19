Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.85 million.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 3,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,379. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

