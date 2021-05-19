Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $484.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

