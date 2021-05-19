Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Evotec stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.52 ($40.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.17 and a 200-day moving average of €30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.84. Evotec has a one year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

