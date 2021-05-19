Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,725,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

