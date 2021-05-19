Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 278.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.54% of Exact Sciences worth $572,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 737.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

