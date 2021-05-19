Exeedme (XED) Price Down 44.7% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $833,293.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,438,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

