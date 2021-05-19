Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

EXC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,096. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

