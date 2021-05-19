EXMR FDN Price Down 26.4% This Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $39,941.38 and approximately $13,475.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00093485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.01061091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053999 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.