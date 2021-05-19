Exosis Price Up 75.1% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 135.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $54,683.79 and approximately $15.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.43 or 0.06305387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.11 or 0.01837628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00485412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00159410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00528349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00463507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00391189 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

