Expanse (EXP) Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $51,721.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.85 or 0.06789361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $753.70 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.26 or 0.00521345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00166570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.00551121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00480166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00416731 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.