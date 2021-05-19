Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $4.12. Express shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 9,746,189 shares traded.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $247.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Express by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Express by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 115,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

