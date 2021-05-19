Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,767,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,867. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

