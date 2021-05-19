Fabrice Spenninck Purchases 5,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fabrice Spenninck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Fabrice Spenninck purchased 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 381,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

