Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,963 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.18. 221,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. The company has a market cap of $868.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.