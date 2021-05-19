Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

