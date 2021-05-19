Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

