Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90,608 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $308.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day moving average is $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $875.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

