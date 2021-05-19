Falconswap (FSW) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $147,878.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

