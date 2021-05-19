Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $465.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

FTM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.