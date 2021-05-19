Farfetch (FTCH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – Farfetch had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

5/10/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $83.00.

5/4/2021 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/28/2021 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 4,880,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,246. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

