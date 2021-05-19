Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

