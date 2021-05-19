Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 3,426,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.