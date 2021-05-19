FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.98

Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 19841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFG. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

