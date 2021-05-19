Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.34% of Federated Hermes worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 7,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,337. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.