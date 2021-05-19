FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.7% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 203,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in FedEx by 683.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.97. 22,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $114.65 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.