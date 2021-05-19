Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: FIE):

5/5/2021 – Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/30/2021 – Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIE opened at €64.95 ($76.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.61 and a 200-day moving average of €66.80. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

