Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $70.38 or 0.00179538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.12 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00071273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00333058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.91 or 0.01094075 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00994345 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 72,805,346 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

