Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

