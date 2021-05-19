Financial Comparison: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 2.12 $79.33 million $2.25 15.87 Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.93 $13.10 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67% Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Customers Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Customers Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration and paycheck protection program loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; mortgage warehouse loans; and home equity and residential mortgage and installment loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.