Financial Comparison: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51% GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vista Oil & Gas and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 4 0 2.80

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.61 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -7.07 GeoPark $628.91 million 1.50 $57.76 million $1.58 9.77

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GeoPark beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

