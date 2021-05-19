Financial Contrast: Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cerro Grande Mining and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -105.09% Opiant Pharmaceuticals -0.39% -0.31% -0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 1.33 $11.59 million $0.20 62.15

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -4.91, suggesting that its share price is 591% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, consisting of Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

