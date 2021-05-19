Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,126,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,828,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

