Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 12,771 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,761. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.