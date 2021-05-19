FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $789,676.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 82.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.01061091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00094305 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

