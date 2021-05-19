FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.21 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $50.21 million and $8.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001846 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001783 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 759,091,884 coins and its circulating supply is 237,038,117 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.