First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. 22,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

