First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $10.23 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.