First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $6 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 578,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 268,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.