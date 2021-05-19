First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 4,311 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

