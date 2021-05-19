First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.02

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.02 and traded as high as C$31.67. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$30.52, with a volume of 1,573,920 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 726.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.02.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.