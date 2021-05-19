First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.11. 11,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 26,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14.

