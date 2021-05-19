Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $80.44 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $80.44 million and approximately $45.65 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00351851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00192256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.01169763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

