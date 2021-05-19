Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.68 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.340-0.400 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,619. Flex has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

